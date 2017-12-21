WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Local TV, Obama mask

UPDATE: John Robert Griffin was apprehended at approximately 5:45 pm on Dec. 22 and returned to the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord.

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A man who was serving time for robbing a New Hampshire bank while wearing a Barack Obama mask has gone missing from a transitional corrections facility.

John Robert Griffin, 57, is a resident of the North End Transitional Housing Unit in Concord, NH. He left on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to look for employment, but did not return at his scheduled time.

both Bank Robber Who Wore Obama Mask Missing From Transitional Housing Unit

John Robert Griffin’s Department of Correction photo, and surveillance photo from when he robbed a bank while wearing an Obama mask. (Image Credit: Department of Corrections/Merrimack Poliec)

Griffin was placed on escape status at 2 p.m.

He was arrested in September 2013 on charges that he robbed a Bank of America in Merrimack while wearing an Obama mask.

After being admitted to prison in 2015, Griffin was scheduled to be released in September 2019 at the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch