UPDATE: John Robert Griffin was apprehended at approximately 5:45 pm on Dec. 22 and returned to the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord.
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A man who was serving time for robbing a New Hampshire bank while wearing a Barack Obama mask has gone missing from a transitional corrections facility.
John Robert Griffin, 57, is a resident of the North End Transitional Housing Unit in Concord, NH. He left on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to look for employment, but did not return at his scheduled time.
Griffin was placed on escape status at 2 p.m.
He was arrested in September 2013 on charges that he robbed a Bank of America in Merrimack while wearing an Obama mask.
After being admitted to prison in 2015, Griffin was scheduled to be released in September 2019 at the latest.