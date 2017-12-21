WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
BOSTON (CBS) – Flying out of Boston is one of the most stressful travel experiences in the country, according to a new report.

Rhode Island-based InsureMyTrip is out with a list of the “Most Stressful U.S. Airports,” and Logan Airport comes in 7th.

The list is based on how many departing flight cancellations each airport has had in 2017 so far. Boston has had 2,541, according to Bureau of Transportation statistics.

airport jpeg Logan Ranks Among Most Stressful Airports

Travelers at Logan International Airport in Boston the day before Thanksgiving. (WBZ-TV)

For the first time in five years, Atlanta’s airport has overtaken Chicago O’Hare for the top spot, InsureMyTrip says.

Rounding out the top 5 are Houston, San Francisco and LaGuardia in New York.

To avoid cancellations, experts recommend flying first thing in the morning, and booking a nonstop flight.

