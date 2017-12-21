LOWELL (CBS) – A store clerk in Lowell says he was forced to fire a gun at a would-be robber who was armed with a gun.

The 9 mm Glock is legal and Max has the license to carry it, but he never thought, really, he’d have to use it. Until the other night when his aunt was behind the register at the family store.

“He threatened, her, said ‘give me the cash,’” Max told WBZ-TV. “I saw the weapon pointed behind her, pointed right directly at her. I gathered my firearm.”

If it’s made in Portugal, you can get it at Valentina’s. Except the bread and linguica, that’s made locally.

It’s a busy place, that the Portuguese community in south Lowell calls home. So when the man came in with a gun, demanding money, Max pulled his own. But they were both a little stunned at the showdown on Central St.

“I just made a quick decision and fired,” said Max. “No he didn’t fire back, no. I think he was just caught so off guard just like I was.”

The market has been in Max’s family for over 30 years and this is only the second time they have ever been robbed.

“It’s sad when people just want to come in here and make an easy buck, when she’s working all day hard, you know making a hard living,” Max said of his aunt.

Max’s shots missed but it’s a good bet the guy who tried to rob Valentina’s will try somewhere else next time.