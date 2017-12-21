BOSTON (AP) — Marijuana regulators are expected to sign off on a wide-ranging set of rules for the nascent recreational cannabis industry in Massachusetts.

The Cannabis Control Commission is meeting Thursday with a vote expected on regulations , many of which were discussed and given preliminary approval last week.

The regulations will not be final after the vote. They will be subject to public hearings over the next couple of months with some revisions possible before any pot shops are licensed to open.

The commission has been wrestling with questions including when and how to allow people to use marijuana in social settings — such as “cannabis cafes” — and how to promote diversity in what is expected to be a multibillion commercial industry.

Voters legalized the adult use of recreational marijuana last November.

