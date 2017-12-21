BOSTON (CBS) – Lance Holloman’s face was barely visible in court as prosecutors laid out a killing spree he’s accused of committing September 10.

In Suffolk Superior Court he wasn’t alone as his mother Daphne, sister LaToya, and now suspended Boston police officer Monicka Stinson, are also charged with hindering the police investigation. It was inside the family home on Santuit St. in Dorchester that Holloman allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Michaela Gingras.

When officers answered a 911 call it was Hollomon’s sister they came upon first. “LaToya Holloman ignored officers, walked into the kitchen and lit a cigarette. Then said look in the living room that’s what you’re here for,” said prosecutor Massai King.

Holloman’s mother is charged with misleading investigators. She allegedly told police she called 911 immediately after hearing shots fired, but investigators believe it was actually hours later. They say by the time officers arrived the body of Gingras was wrapped in bedding and had been moved, along with attempts to clean the area.

Investigators say hours before her murder Gingras was in a rented jeep with Holloman when he’s accused of suddenly opening fire on Scott Stevens, Sr. and his son Scott, Jr. as they rode their motorcycles on I-93 in Dorchester. The father was injured in the shoulder, his son fatally shot in the head.

“Witnesses observed a man matching Lance Holloman’s description, pull out a firearm and aim at Stevens. The gun was fired three times in rapid succession,” said King.

Investigators say Holloman called Monicka Stinson, the mother of his child who’s now been suspended without pay from Boston Police, three times after the shootings. She’s accused of failing to notify authorities about the contact.

Families of the victims left court saying they want justice.