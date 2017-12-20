WATCH LIVE: Cardinal O'Malley On Death Of Cardinal Law
LOS ANGELES (CBS) – We’re getting our first look at “Chappaquiddick,” the upcoming movie about Sen. Ted Kennedy’s infamous incident in 1969.

The movie stars Australian actor Jason Clarke as the late Massachusetts senator.

kennedy clarke What Have I Done? First Chappaquiddick Trailer Released

(Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Kennedy pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash after causing injury in connection with the events of July 18, 1969 on Chappaquiddick Island. Campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne was in the car Kennedy was driving and died after it went off a bridge and into the water.

The deadly crash, which was not reported to authorities until the next morning, may have also derailed Kennedy’s chances of ever becoming president.

The trailer, first released Wednesday on People.com, shows Kennedy’s car going off the bridge.

“Oh my God, what have I done?” Kennedy is portrayed as saying.

Kopechne is portrayed by Kate Mara. The John Curran-directed movie also features Ed Helms, Bruce Dern and Jim Gaffigan.

chappaquiddick cast What Have I Done? First Chappaquiddick Trailer Released

Ed Helms, John Curran, Jim Gaffigan, Kate Mara, Jason Clarke, Andrew Logan, Taylor Allen, Mark Ciardi, Campbell McInnes attend the ‘Chappaquiddick’ premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Though the movie was originally supposed to come out this month, People reports that Chappaquiddick is now set to open on April 6.

