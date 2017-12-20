LOS ANGELES (CBS) – We’re getting our first look at “Chappaquiddick,” the upcoming movie about Sen. Ted Kennedy’s infamous incident in 1969.

The movie stars Australian actor Jason Clarke as the late Massachusetts senator.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash after causing injury in connection with the events of July 18, 1969 on Chappaquiddick Island. Campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne was in the car Kennedy was driving and died after it went off a bridge and into the water.

The deadly crash, which was not reported to authorities until the next morning, may have also derailed Kennedy’s chances of ever becoming president.

The trailer, first released Wednesday on People.com, shows Kennedy’s car going off the bridge.

Watch Ted Kennedy's Life Get Derailed in Exclusive Chappaquiddick Trailer https://t.co/N0WmJRtsbl — People (@people) December 20, 2017

“Oh my God, what have I done?” Kennedy is portrayed as saying.

Kopechne is portrayed by Kate Mara. The John Curran-directed movie also features Ed Helms, Bruce Dern and Jim Gaffigan.

Though the movie was originally supposed to come out this month, People reports that Chappaquiddick is now set to open on April 6.