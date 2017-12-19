Filed Under:James Develin, Matthew Slater, Pro Bowl, Rob Gronkoswki, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Four Patriots were selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team.

Quarterback Tom Brady, FB James Develin, TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Matthew Slater were invited to represent the Patriots in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday Jan. 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

It is Tom Brady’s 13th Pro Bowl selection and ninth in a row. Brady leads the NFL in completions and passing yards, and is third in touchdown passes.

Fullback James Develin earned his first career Pro Bowl invitation. He is the first Patriots fullback to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Sam Cunningham in 1978.

Rob Gronkowski, who leads all tight ends in receiving yards and yards per reception, is headed to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Matthew Slater earned his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection as a special teams player.

