(CNN) — Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr says his committee is examining the campaign of Green Party 2016 presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the US election.

Burr said Monday that Stein’s campaign was one of two that the committee was beginning to investigate.

“I think it’s safe to say we have two other campaigns we are just starting on,” the North Carolina Republican said when asked whether the panel had interviewed a majority of the witnesses in the Russia probe.

Complying with Senate Committee request, Jill Stein urges safeguarding elections from interference – while cautioning against the targeting of political opposition pic.twitter.com/YuHsBWJA0Z — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) December 19, 2017

Asked what his panel wanted to learn from the Stein campaign, Burr said whether there was “collusion with the Russians.”

It’s not clear who the senator was referring to with his mention of a second campaign, and a spokeswoman declined to comment.

The committee has already spoken to numerous officials from the Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton campaigns as part of its investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion.

Burr also told reporters he has not spoken with the President since May, a call that he said had been overblown by The New York Times, which he suggested had portrayed the conversation as “salacious.” He said the call was “not about the investigation.”

The committee’s interest in Stein was first reported by BuzzFeed.

She is of interest to the congressional Russia investigators in part because she attended the same gala for Russian state television broadcaster RT in 2015 that former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn attended.

Photos and video have shown that Stein was seated at the same table as Flynn and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish earlier this year, Stein said her trip to Moscow for the RT dinner was part of a “peace offensive in the Middle East” and that the trip did not boost her profile in the US.

“That picture actually didn’t begin to circulate until long after the election,” Stein said. “So it’s not like it was a public relations bump. It essentially wasn’t covered here in the US. There was media at that conference, and it was a daylong conference, where my message was very clear. … This was not a message that was particularly friendly to the Russians. It was saying to them that we need to stop the bombing” in Syria.

