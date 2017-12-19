PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Police are investigating a body found in Plymouth Monday afternoon.
Remains were found in a wooded area by the Plymouth/Carver town line by a team of Mashpee Police, Plymouth Police, State Troopers and cadaver dogs.
The Barnstable District Attorney’s office has not identified the body yet.
Officials said forensic anthropologists and forensic dentists helping with the identification process. The Medical Examiner’s Office will also be conducting an autopsy.
According to the DA, the investigation into Raymond Perry’s whereabouts is still ongoing.
Perry is a 64-year-old Mashpee man who was reported missing December 1.
Officials said before he was reported missing, Perry had not been seen or heard from for several days.
Perry’s son, Eli Perry was arrested on December 6 on a traffic violation in Plymouth. An unlicensed gun was found in his car at the time but he has not been charged with having it.