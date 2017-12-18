WINCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Just days before Christmas, there was an emotional show of support around a suffering family in New Hampshire.

Ten-year-old Keyton Marrotte was killed Saturday in a sledding accident. He collided with a moving car at the bottom of a popular hill near his home.

Monday night, at that same snowy spot where he loved to play, the Winchester community held a vigil to remember their friend and neighbor.

“He was always happy bubbly,” his sister Denyel Chalke said. “Smile on his face. Put a smile on anybody’s face. This is just really hard. Difficult. This is actually amazing. I’m so thankful people love him as much as they do.”

The boy’s siblings shared their favorite memories of his sweet nature, and said they have forgiveness in their hearts for the driver of that car.

“We know it must be hard,” his sister Dustye Fenwick said. “Looking at it from his point of view. If it was any of us; it could happen to any of us. It would be horrible. Accident happen. We forgive him.”

That driver is not facing charges, in what police say appears to be a tragic accident. No trespassing signs were put up at the hill, but the family hopes more permanent barriers might be installed.