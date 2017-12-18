SAUGUS (CBS) – Police are investigating a weekend break-in and theft at Saugus High School.

Police said someone got in through a window, pried open a locked closet and stole money from the Learning for Life Program.

“I was very disappointed because these kiddos work and the teachers work so hard to you know make crafts and make scarfs and make ornaments,” said parent Lori Coleman.

Lori Coleman’s 18-year-old son is part of the program, which helps students with special needs. She said the thief got away with about $1,000. It’s money raised by the students and goes back into their program. The funds are used for community outings to places like the supermarket where the students learn how to grocery shop and make a transaction.

“Those little things that we all take for granted that come simple to us you know they just need it kind of stepped up for them,” said Coleman.

Coleman is trying to focus on the positives coming out of the theft. She’s already seeing an outpouring of support for the students on social media. She’s working with school officials setting up a fund to replace the money.

“We will pull together everyone will pull together to make sure these children don’t go without,” said School Committee Chairwoman Jeannie Meredith.

“We will turn a negative into a major positive especially at this time of the season,” said School Committee Member Liz Marchese.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up for the Learning for Life Program.