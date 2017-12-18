BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are sticking with Mitch Moreland at first base.
The Red Sox have signed Moreland to a two-year contract through the 2019 season, the team announced on Monday.
The deal is worth $13 million plus incentives, according to multiple reports.
The 32-year-old played in a career-high 149 games for Boston in 2017, despite suffering a fractured toe on June 13. He hit .246 with 22 home runs and 79 RBIs and also set a new career-high with 34 doubles and 73 runs scored. Moreland has now hit at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles in each of the last three seasons.
The news is a bit surprising given the Red Sox were heavily rumored to be interested in free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer. Just last week, it was reported that Boston was interested in signing both Hosmer and designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez, but signing Moreland to a two-year deal likely ends their interest in Hosmer.