BOSTON (CBS) — Following their dramatic 27-24 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh, there was a bit of concern for the Patriots when it came to running back Rex Burkhead.

Burkhead left early in the third quarter with a knee injury after being tackled by a slew of Steelers. While he could miss some time, it appears he avoided a serious injury, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Burkhead did not tear his ACL.

Burkhead rushed for 12 yards and a touchdown on four carries on Sunday, scoring in the first quarter to give New England a 7-0 lead at the time. He has been a great in the red zone for the Patriots as of late, scoring in each of the last four games.

It seems likely that Burkhead would miss at least Week 16 when the Patriots host the Bills, meaning a bigger workload for Dion Lewis and James White. It could also mean Mike Gillislee returns to the active roster for the first time in over a month.

