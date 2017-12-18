EPPING, New Hampshire (CBS) — A New Hampshire veteran, who is a self-described “Star Wars junkie,” got his wish to see the latest Star Wars movie “The Last Jedi.”
Ron Villemaire, 69, is an Air Force veteran battling stage-four colon cancer, according to the Union Leader.
He was visited by Darth Vader and Chewbacca at his hospice center before he was escorted by Storm Troopers to the movie theater on Friday.
New Boston, Epping, and Bedford Fire Departments assisted in transporting Villemaire and set up a special hospital bed for him in the theater.
Villemaire said he incredibly grateful for everyone who made his special day possible.
The movie theater was closed to the public, allowing Villemaire to share it with family and friends, complete with a bucket of popcorn and a soda.