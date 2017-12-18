WORCESTER (CBS) — If you like Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, how about giving Dunkin’ Donuts beer a try?
The Canton-based chain is teaming up with Worcester’s Wormtown Brewery to introduce a limited-edition DDark Roasted Brew, “the first beer to be brewed with Dunkin’ Donuts Dark Roast beans.”
The beer will only be available at Wormtown Brewery’s Tap Room while supplies last. The public is invited to a keg tapping at 11:28 a.m. Thursday – the time of the winter solstice.
The recommended donut pairing for DDark Roasted Brew is the Double Chocolate Cake Donut, “where the smooth body of the beer complements the creaminess of the chocolate icing, finishing with notes of Dark Roast Coffee, malt and chocolate cake.”
Wormtown and local Dunkin’ franchise owner Rob Branca are making an $11,500 donation to the Worcester Food Bank to celebrate the beer release.
“We’re confident this beer is going to be an instant favorite for New Englanders this holiday season, and the fact that we’re able to give back to Worcester-area families through this partnership just makes it that much better,” Wormtown head brewer Scott Drake said in a statement.