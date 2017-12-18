By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – Could your Christmas tree be making you sick? If you suffer from mold allergies, the answer could be yes.

A 2011 study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology found that mold spores can grow on common Christmas trees and often flourish in the warmth of your home.

This isn’t necessarily a problem if you’re not sensitive to mold but if you are, having a tree in your home could cause itchy watery eyes, itchy nose, cough and wheezing.

So what can you do? Wash your tree before you bring it into your home. Get rid of the tree right after Christmas. Try an air purifier in the room where you keep your tree. Or switch to an artificial tree.

