MIDDLETON (CBS) — The storefront of North Shore Vacuum and Appliance was damaged after a car crashed into it on Monday morning. The owner’s daughter was inside working at the time.

“I started panicking and hung up from my husband and I knew I had to call 911 because whatever it was it wasn’t good,” said Jillian Dunn, who was in the back office at the time. “I just couldn’t believe it, it was something out of a movie.”

Police say the driver is 79 years old and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. They believe at this point, she hit the gas instead of the brake.

A car went right through the front of North Shore Vacuum in Middleton @wbz pic.twitter.com/CPTADnrMte — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) December 18, 2017

While everyone is OK, the owner says the scariest part in all of this is that his daughter is usually right in front of the store.

“I was frantic I was,” said owner Wayne Simonelli. “We were actually home watching her kids and my wife comes screaming ‘get to the store immediately there’s a problem’ I just dropped everything and got here in no time.”

Moments before, his daughter was helping customers in the front.

“That’s the hard part knowing I could have been right there where all those boxes and glass are,” Dunn said.

When she saw her father she couldn’t help but break down.

“I was shaking uncontrollably,” Dunn said.

As for the store, it’s a business that’s been in the family for 80 plus years. “It’s like a second home,” Simonelli said. “It’s the same thing as this happening at my house.”

The family believes the business will come back strong and above all what matters most is everyone walked away OK.