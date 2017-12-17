BOSTON (CBS) – One former Patriot was certainly impressed by Rob Gronkowski’s monster game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gronkowski was critical for the Patriots in their 27-24 win, hauling in nine catches for 168 yards. He also pulled in a two-point conversation in the final minute.
That elicited a simple response from the recently-retired Vince Wilfork.
Thanks in part to Gronkowski’s performance, the Patriots clinched their ninth straight AFC East title.
Tom Brady was impressed with the performance as well.
“I’m just really proud of him. He works his (butt) off every day. I’m happy for him,” Brady said.