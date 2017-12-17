SPENCER (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police helped search for a potentially armed man in the woods of Spencer on Sunday night.
State Police said the man left a home following a dispute, and walked into the woods with a shotgun.
The man is believed to be dressed in camouflage clothing.
By 5 p.m. on Sunday, troopers were searching on the air and ground along with Spencer Police in the area of Paxton Road, Debbie Drive and McCormick Road.
Spencer Police said the man may be in violation of a restraining order.
Police called off the air search later in the evening and the man has not yet been located.
No further information is currently available.