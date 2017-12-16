LYNN (CBS) – Four adults escaped a blaze in Lynn on Saturday, one with the help of a Lynn police officer.

The flames started in the kitchen of a Grove Street home around 3:30 p.m. and did not stop.

The flames were so intense, firefighters had to pull back. Flames climbed through the second story of the house and shot through the roof.

“At one point our firefighters did have to evacuate,” District Chief Stephen Archer said at the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found very heavy, thick smoke coming from the front of the house.

“It was too much fire inside, and very heavy fire conditions. There was also concerns about the safety of some of the parts of the structure,” Archer said.

Once Lynn firefighters made their way to the back of the house, they saw the true intensity of the blaze.

Just moments before, Lynn police had taken one of the residents down over the back stairs, Archer said.

Once firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire from the outside, they made their way back in to douse the remaining flames and put out the many hot spots.

While the family may have lost nearly everything just days before Christmas, Archer kept a focus on what’s most important.

“The most important thing is that everybody got out safely that’s the thing that’s really, really important here,” he said.