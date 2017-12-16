Filed Under:Falmouth Police, Hit and Run, Local TV

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Police are searching for the Falmouth driver who left a pedestrian seriously injured in the middle of the road late Friday night following a hit-and-run crash.

Just after 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Nobska Road and Oyster Pond Road.

He was rushed to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries and subsequently taken to a Boston hospital.

Falmouth Police said the driver fled following the scene.

Police are trying to determine if a 2013-2017 Buick Enclave was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch