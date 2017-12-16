FALMOUTH (CBS) – Police are searching for the Falmouth driver who left a pedestrian seriously injured in the middle of the road late Friday night following a hit-and-run crash.
Just after 9 p.m., a 24-year-old man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Nobska Road and Oyster Pond Road.
He was rushed to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries and subsequently taken to a Boston hospital.
Falmouth Police said the driver fled following the scene.
Police are trying to determine if a 2013-2017 Buick Enclave was involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.