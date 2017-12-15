SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Residents were forced into the cold when flames ripped through a multi-family Somerville home overnight as temperatures dropped into the teens.

Flames shot through the roof of the Connecticut Ave. home early Friday morning.

The fire started on the back side of the building on the third floor.

Responding firefighters found that everyone had gotten out safely.

Many residents stood in the freezing cold, watching the building burn.

Concerned that flames could spread to homes next door, Somerville firefighters called for backup.

About 35-40 firefighters knocked down the blaze.

The fire chief said there was heavy fire damage on the third floor, fire damage on the second floor, and water damage throughout.

Damage is estimated at about $750,000.