Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Local TV, Somerville, Somerville Fire

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Residents were forced into the cold when flames ripped through a multi-family Somerville home overnight as temperatures dropped into the teens.

Flames shot through the roof of the Connecticut Ave. home early Friday morning.

The fire started on the back side of the building on the third floor.

somerbille1 Flames Rip Through Somerville Home On Frigid Night

Flames rip through a multi-family Somerville home. (WBZ-TV)

Responding firefighters found that everyone had gotten out safely.

Many residents stood in the freezing cold, watching the building burn.

Concerned that flames could spread to homes next door, Somerville firefighters called for backup.

somerville2 Flames Rip Through Somerville Home On Frigid Night

Firefighters on scene of a fire in Somerville. (WBZ-TV)

About 35-40 firefighters knocked down the blaze.

The fire chief said there was heavy fire damage on the third floor, fire damage on the second floor, and water damage throughout.

Damage is estimated at about $750,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch