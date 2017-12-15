BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski said he’s learned his lesson, but didn’t have much else to say about the dirty hit he put on Buffalo Bills corner Tre’Davious White two weeks ago.

The Patriots tight end addressed the media at Gillette Stadium on Friday, his first chat with reporters since he was slapped with a one-game suspension for the hit.

“I definitely learned from the mistake that I made, for sure,” Gronk told reporters. “But I have a huge game this Sunday, we have a huge game as a team, so I’m just putting all my focus on the Steelers this week.”

Several follow-ups about the incident were asked, but Gronkowski deflected them with his usual chuckles and short answers. He also may have uttered the word “super” a handful of times when describing his excitement to be back with the team after having to sit out a week.

But other than letting folks know that he was “just chilling” during his suspension, Gronkowski was not in any mood to discuss his hit on White. Asked if he had reached out to the corner to apologize, he simply said his focus was on the Steelers. After a few more inquiries, he thanked reporters before abruptly leaving the podium.

Gronkowski is eager to get back on the field for a big matchup against the Steelers, a team he’s had a field day against with eight touchdowns in five career games. It’s clear (super clear) he wants to put that cheap shot in the past, which should work for a few more days at least, until the Patriots turn their attention to their Week 16 matchup against the Bills at Gillette.