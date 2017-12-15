BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots defensive line will be missing one of its biggest contributors Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Alan Branch has been declared out for Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers, which will not help New England’s cause as they try to contain running back Le’Veon Bell. Branch suffered a knee injury in Monday night’s loss to the Dolphins and was held out of all three practices during the week.

The 11-year veteran was the only Patriots player ruled out for Sunday’s game, with 10 players listed as questionable:

DL Trey Flowers (rib)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

LB David Harris (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DB Brandon King (hamstring)

DL Eric Lee (ankle)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot)

After being limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday and Thursday, Cornerback Malcolm Butler was a full participant on Friday and removed from the injury report. Quarterback Tom Brady was taken off the injury report as well on Friday.

For Pittsburgh, only tight end Vance McDonald has been declared out for Sunday’s clash. Cornerbacks Joe Haden (fibula) and Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

