BOSTON (CBS) – Give a gun anonymously. Get a $100 Visa gift card. No questions asked.

That is the premise behind Boston’s gun buyback on Saturday, called “Your Piece for Peace.”

The goal is to take guns off city streets.

Worcester, Providence and Hartford are also taking part in the program Saturday. The day marks a remembrance of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which happened five years ago Thursday.

Residents are being asked to turn-in guns at designated drop-off locations citywide in return for a $100 Visa gift card.

The “no questions asked” program allows individuals to anonymously dispose of firearms without fear of charges for illegal possession when turning in the weapon.

Boston Police Commissioner Evans said his department’s mission has been to take guns off the street to prevent senseless tragedies.

“Help us continue to make our cities and our region safer by turning in a gun,” Evans said.

Boston Police hope to distribute more than $15,000 in gift cards on Saturday. MassGeneral Hospital for Children, the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, Boston Children’s Hospital and Boston Medical Center helped raise the money for the guy buyback program.

For locations and information on the Boston Police Department’s gun buyback efforts this weekend, click here.