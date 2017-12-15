BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has a new top federal prosecutor.
Andrew Lelling was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts late Thursday.
William Weinreb has been serving as acting U.S. attorney since Carmen Ortiz stepped down from the role shortly before Republican President Donald Trump took office in January.
Lelling has served in the Justice Department for 16 years and has worked as a prosecutor in both Massachusetts and the Eastern District of Virginia.
His prosecutions include complex fraud and international drug trafficking cases. As senior litigation counsel for the office in Massachusetts, he has trained prosecutors and developed enforcement policy for criminal prosecutions.
Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Lelling was counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s civil rights division.
