WORCESTER (CBS) – Police have released new surveillance pictures in connection with a body found in a burning car.
Investigators have given little detail about who the car belongs to or who was found dead inside the car found burning at the Hope Cemetery in Worcester on Tuesday morning.
On Thursday, police released pictures of a red or maroon Buick LeSabre that may be involved in the case.
Police say it may have been driving around with all of its windows down in the area of the cemetery Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Police spent hours collecting evidence before the car was towed away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.