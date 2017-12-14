UXBRIDGE (CBS) – A baby girl who stopped breathing is alive today thanks to the heroic actions of two Uxbridge police officers.

Officers Kyle Tripp and William Ethier responded to a 911 call on Dec. 7 reporting that an infant wasn’t breathing.

As the officers rushed to the home, police were told the baby’s mother and grandmother had left and were driving to the Fire Department.

A police dispatcher got the vehicle’s description and gave it to Tripp and Ethier.

Moments later, Tripp saw the car and stopped it.

“Officer Tripp ran to the vehicle and the grandmother handed him the infant out the window,” police said. “Officer Tripp observed drool and what appeared to be formula coming from the infants mouth.”

Tripp “quickly sprang into action and began performing back thrusts to remove what was preventing breathing,” police said.

Ethier joined Tripp at the scene to help.

“After Officer Tripp delivered several back thrusts, the infant’s airway was able to be cleared and Officer Tripp and Ethier advised dispatch the baby was now crying and breathing,” police said.

The baby girl was evaluated at Milford Hospital and has since returned home.

“We are happy to announce that baby is home with Mom and Dad and doing well,” police said.