BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox quietly left the Winter Meetings on Thursday, but it doesn’t sound like they’ll be silent for much longer.

After a patient approach to start the offseason, it sounds like the Red Sox are now swinging for the fences on the free agent market. According to the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman, Boston has their sights set on both free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez and first baseman Eric Hosmer.

“The intent is not to try to ensure signing one of the two elite hitters, said the source. The goal is to try to sign both of them,” writes Silverman.

Martinez, 30, is coming off of a career year split between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, clubbing 45 homers and 26 doubles while driving in 104 runs. His 1.066 OPS ranked second-best in all of baseball, behind only Mike Trout at 1.071.

Hosmer is also coming off of a career year and is only 28, slashing .318/.385/.498 with 25 homers and 94 RBIs while also winning a Gold Glove at first base for the Kansas City Royals.

Snagging both free agents would be quite the haul for a Red Sox team desperate for some power in the middle of their lineup. It would also cost them a hefty lump of cash, with Martinez expected to command a multi-year contract north of $200 million while Hosmer will likely get somewhere close to $150 million.

Time will tell if the Red Sox can accomplish their goal and sign both Martinez and Hosmer, but at least the hot stove is starting to warm up after remaining relatively cool at the start of the offseason.