BOSTON (CBS) — It appears the Red Sox are setting their sights on free agency this offseason, but a potential target of theirs may be off the market soon.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the San Diego Padres are now the clear-cut favorites to sign free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer after meeting with him twice at the winter meetings.

Nightengale does note, however, that the Red Sox are “lurking.” So if Hosmer is one of the players Dave Dombrowski has on his winter wish list, Boston may throw a big offer his way sometime in the near future.

The San Diego #Padres have become clear-cut favorites to sign 1B Eric Hosmer after two face-to-face meetings with #Redsox still lurking — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 14, 2017

The 28-year-old Hosmer is coming off of a career year with the Kansas City Royals, slashing .318/.385/.498 with 25 homers and 94 RBIs while playing in all 162 games. He also won a Gold Glove at first base thanks to his .997 fielding percentage.

The seven-year veteran has slashed .284/.342/.439 for his career, averaging 18 homers and RBIs per season.