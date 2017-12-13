BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward may be unlikely to play this season for the Celtics, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics play-by-play man Mike Gorman told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday that he expects Hayward to make a serious push for the Celtics to bring him back at some point this season. The team still doesn’t expect him to return until next season from his fractured tibia and dislocated ankle that he suffered in the first game of the season.

It’s no surprise that Hayward wants to play, but Gorman is giving him a legitimate shot at convincing the C’s that he’s ready.

“He’s going to make a strong case to both Danny [Ainge] and Brad [Stevens] that he should come back this season. I think he wants to, from everything I hear,” said Gorman. “I think the plan by the Celtics – meaning Danny and Brad – is to not have Gordon come back this year, and have him fresh next year. But I think Gordon has different ideas and I think, if Gordon can present a good enough case at some point that he’s ready to play, it’s gonna be very difficult for them to say no.”

Gorman also talked about the Celtics’ blowout loss on Monday night, the recent drop-off by the Pistons, and the likelihood of Jayson Tatum hitting the dreaded “rookie wall” at some point. Listen above for the full interview!