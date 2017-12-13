BROCKTON (CBS) –An off-duty firefighter is being credited with rescuing a bedridden woman from a fire on his way to work Wednesday morning.

According to the Brockton Fire Department, a call reporting a fire on Woodward Avenue came in at 6:41 a.m. but the off-duty firefighter was first on the scene after receiving an alert on his phone.

Inside, he found a woman laying in a hospital bed surrounded by smoke. A fire had started on some papers in a chair next to the bed, said the Fire Department.

The firefighter was able to carry the woman out safely and she was taken to Brockton Hospital as a precaution.