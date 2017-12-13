WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say an autopsy of a 2-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances shows the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.

Manchester police responded to a home at 11:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an unconscious toddler. The boy was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. He’s been identified as Jacob Pelletier.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Wednesday the investigation into the circumstances that led to Pelletier’s death is ongoing.

