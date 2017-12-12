BOSTON (CBS) – Change is brewing at Fenway Park.

Sam Adams is taking over the title of “Official Beer of the Boston Red Sox,” from Budweiser, the Boston Beer Company announced Tuesday.

The multi-year deal ensures a different look for the ballpark next season. The Budweiser sign that has been in right field for nine years will be replaced by one from Sam Adams. And the Budweiser Right Field Roof Deck will become the “Sam Deck.”

The Boston Globe notes that this deal won’t actually change the beer offerings inside Fenway, so fans can still grab a Bud if they prefer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Budweiser remains an official sponsor of Major League Baseball.