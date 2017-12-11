WEATHER ALERT: Tuesday Morning Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
FITCHBURGH (CBS) – Your family might be making a gingerbread house this winter, but have you ever wanted to go inside one?

Life-size gingerbread house have popped up at Great Wolf Lodge resorts nationwide, including Great Wolf Lodge New England in Fitchburg.

new england gingerbread1 You Can Dine Inside A Life Size Gingerbread House This Holiday Season

Last year’s gingerbread house at Great Wolf Lodge New England (Image credit: Great Wolf Lodge)

The houses contain more than 5,000 candies, as well as 600 pounds of gingerbread dough and 1,300 pounds of sugar.

candy gingerbread house You Can Dine Inside A Life Size Gingerbread House This Holiday Season

Putting candy on the gingerbread house (Image credit: Great Wolf Lodge)

It’s all part of Great Wolf’s annual Snowland attraction, which also features Santa Claus visits, holiday movies, caroling and a “Polar Wolf Walk.”

You can make a reservation to dine inside the gingerbread house through Yelp. Proceeds for meals inside the gingerbread house go to Ronald McDonald House charities.

Snowland runs from Nov. 25 to Jan 1.

