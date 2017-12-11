FITCHBURGH (CBS) – Your family might be making a gingerbread house this winter, but have you ever wanted to go inside one?
Life-size gingerbread house have popped up at Great Wolf Lodge resorts nationwide, including Great Wolf Lodge New England in Fitchburg.
The houses contain more than 5,000 candies, as well as 600 pounds of gingerbread dough and 1,300 pounds of sugar.
It’s all part of Great Wolf’s annual Snowland attraction, which also features Santa Claus visits, holiday movies, caroling and a “Polar Wolf Walk.”
You can make a reservation to dine inside the gingerbread house through Yelp. Proceeds for meals inside the gingerbread house go to Ronald McDonald House charities.
Snowland runs from Nov. 25 to Jan 1.