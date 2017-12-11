BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are in Chicago for the second leg of a back-to-back, and they won’t be taking on the Bulls at full strength.

The team declared Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris out for the game, while considering Al Horford to be a game-time decision.

The Celtics said Irving is dealing with a left quad contusion. He scored 16 points on just 4-of-12 shooting in Sunday’s 91-81 win in Detroit.

Morris, who’s been working through knee issues throughout the season, did not play on Sunday.

Horford, dealing with a right knee contusion, led all Celtics with 18 points in Sunday’s win. He also grabbed nine rebounds and added six assists and two blocks.

The Celtics, at 23-5, still should be able to hold their own against the Bulls, who are 5-20 on the year. The Bulls, however, are coming off back-to-back victories at Charlotte and at home against the Knicks.