BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox may not be done trying to acquire a slugger via trade. A new report via ESPN’s Scott Lauber says the team is showing interest in the Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber.

The report also acknowledged that it’s unlikely at this point that the Cubs would trade Schwarber, who hit 30 home runs in just 129 games in the majors in 2017. He has long been one of the most coveted prospects of Cubs president of baseball ops. Theo Epstein, who may also be unlikely to swing a blockbuster with his former team in Boston.

Though Schwarber would certainly add some much-needed thump to the Red Sox lineup, he’s coming off a down year by his expected standards. He batted just .211 with a .782 OPS despite his 30 homers, and was sent back to the minor leagues in June.

The most likely path for the Red Sox to add power remains free agency, where they could sign players like J.D. Martinez or Carlos Santana. Activity should ramp up now that baseball’s Winter Meetings have kicked off in Orlando.

Even though a Schwarber trade appears highly unlikely, it’s a promising sign for Red Sox fans that president of baseball ops. Dave Dombrowski understands the team’s immediate need for power and is exploring all possible avenues to get it in the wake of the Yankees acquiring Giancarlo Stanton.