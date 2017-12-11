BOSTON (CBS) — It appears the Red Sox are prepared to swap Jackie Bradley Jr.’s defense for more power. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweeted on Monday that Boston is letting other teams know that the center fielder is available for potential deals.

Interestingly enough, Nightengale’s tweet also included the hashtag #Cubs. The Red Sox were previously reported as interested in Chicago slugger Kyle Schwarber, which could prompt speculation about a possible Bradley-for-Schwarber swap.

Bradley, who has established himself as an elite defensive center fielder but a streaky hitter, was also mentioned as a candidate to be traded to the White Sox for slugging first baseman Jose Abreu. Felger & Mazz took great issue with baseball writers who discouraged the move because of Bradley’s defense and base running.

It looks like the Red Sox agree with Felger & Mazz.

Even if it’s not for Schwarber, the Red Sox seem prepared to move Bradley in order to add a power bat to the middle of the lineup. Expect more rumors to come out as the Winter Meetings heat up in Orlando.

Listen above as Toucher & Rich discuss the Giancarlo Stanton trade and the possibility of the Red Sox trading for Kyle Schwarber.