BOSTON (CBS) — Boomer Esiason told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Monday that he would be surprised if the Bills did anything drastic in order to exact revenge on the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski when the two teams meet again in Week 16.

After beating the Colts in a blizzard on Sunday, the Bills are 7-6 and remain firmly in the hunt for the playoffs in the AFC. There’s a good chance that their playoff life will be on the line when they play the Pats again, even if they’re at 7-7.

Boomer believes it would be strongly ill-advised for them to try to get back at Gronk for his hit on Tre’Davious White, rather than actually winning the game – but he doesn’t necessarily see that happening.

“The Bills, amazingly, are still in this playoff race, and to be distracted or do anything stupid on the field – if the game really still has something tied to the playoffs – would be probably one of the dumber things that you would see all year long,” said Esiason. “I would imagine that it will be in the back of their minds when they play, but I don’t really think that they would do something so blatant that they would end up costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and suspensions.”

Boomer also talked about the impact of Carson Wentz’s injury and looked ahead to Patriots-Steelers next Sunday night. Listen above for the full interview!