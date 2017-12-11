By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to get healthier, and they could be getting Adam McQuaid back soon. The defenseman practiced with the team for the first time since fracturing his fibula on Oct. 19.

McQuaid was given an eight-week timetable to return from his injury, so he appears to be right on track. His impending return could give Bruce Cassidy an interesting roster decision, as Matt Grzelcyk has played well on the third defensive pairing with Kevan Miller since returning to the NHL on Nov. 22.

Here’s what else to know about the Bruins as they get ready for Wednesday’s road tilt against the Detroit Red Wings:

— Winger Matt Beleskey had to leave practice after “taking one in the face,” according to the Boston Sports Journal’s Joe McDonald. Beleskey has been a healthy scratch in nine of the last 10 games.

— Ryan Spooner also practiced with the Bruins on Monday. He has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury that he’s been battling in recent weeks.

— The B’s practiced with five full forward lines on Monday, including Beleskey-Spooner-Frank Vatrano on the “fifth line.” Noel Acciari was also back on the ice after missing Saturday’s win over the Islanders with an upper body injury.

Bruins Practice Lines: Monday, Dec. 11, 2017

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Bjork

Heinen-Nash-Backes

Schaller-Kuraly-Acciari

Beleskey-Spooner-Vatrano

Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Grzelcyk-Miller

Postma-McQuaid

— Winger Peter Cehlarik skated before practice in his first time on the ice since injuring his knee during the Bruins’ win over the Penguins on Nov. 24.

LINKS

— Tuukka Rask has stabilized and re-established himself as the Bruins’ clear starting goaltender, writes Michael Hurley.

— Matt Kalman wrote about the Bruins’ defensive pairing of Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug, which has provided strong early dividends and given the team a dependable second pair.

— The Boston Sports Journal’s Joe McDonald talked to Zdeno Chara about the growing trend of football-like huddles before faceoffs in the NHL. He also spotlighted Jake DeBrusk’s coming-of-age moment against the Isles.

— Charlie McAvoy has already shown that he’ll be at the center of any Bruins Stanley Cup run over the next decade, writes NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

TEAM RECORDS

Bruins: 14-9-4, 32 points, 3rd in Atlantic Division

Red Wings: 11-13-5, 27 points, 12th in Eastern Conference

RED WINGS STAT LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Mantha, 12

Assists: Dylan Larkin, 19

Points: Dylan Larkin, 23

Avg. Time On Ice: Mike Green, 22:49

Wins: Jimmy Howard, 9

Goals Against Avg.: Jimmy Howard, 2.95

Save Percentage: Jimmy Howard, .905

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of 98.5 The Sports Hub, CBS, or any subsidiaries. Have a news tip, question, or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.