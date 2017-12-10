Filed Under:Local TV, Red Sox, Steven Wright

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested at his home on domestic assault charges.

Wright was arrestedin Tennessee and released on Saturday morning.

NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported that the incident involved Wright’s wife, Shannon.

In a statement to Drellich from Wright’s lawyer, the family says the pitcher didn’t “raise his hand at anyone” and instead says the incident was a verbal altercation.

The Red Sox said in a statement to several media outlets that they are aware of the incident and taking the matter “very seriously” but do not have further comment.

