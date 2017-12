1 Person Transported, Several Ill After Shaws Hazmat IncidentEmployees and shoppers at the Weymouth Shaws were evacuated due to a hazmat incident midday on Sunday.

Keller @ Large: State House News Service Reporters Discuss Beacon HillAfter a busy week on Beacon Hill, two State House News Service reporters have joined WBZ-TV's Jon Keller to make sense of it all.

Pet Parade: Pug Rescue of New EnglandTwo pugs with special needs from the Pug Rescue of New England came to the Pet Parade.

Boston Fire Crews Respond To Several Manhole ExplosionsThe Boston Fire Department responded to the scene on Lake Street at Comm Ave on Sunday morning.