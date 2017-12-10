Filed Under:Man Rescued, Winchendon

WINCHENDON (CBS) — The Winchendon Fire Department is applauding the efforts of multiple departments and a Good Samaritan for helping to save a man after his car ended up in a pond.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, a Good Samaritan who was plowing a church parking lot called 911 to report a car that drove off Spring Street and into Hunts Pond in Winchendon.

carinpond Man Rescued With Rope From Sinking Car

Car ends up in Hunts Pond (Photo Courtesy: Winchendon Fire Department)

Upon arrival, police discovered the driver was still in the car. Shortly after, the town’s Fire Department, EMS, and dive team arrived.

The man was able to get himself on to the roof his car, according to officials, but as his car sank they knew there was not enough time to rescue the man using their tower equipment.

carinpond2 Man Rescued With Rope From Sinking Car

Crews rescue one man out of a car that drove into a pond (Photo Courtesy: Winchendon Fire Department)

“Winchendon Fire Lieutenant Peters got a throw rope and threw it to the subject as the car was now quickly sinking. Peters told the subject to tie the rope around himself,” said the fire department’s Facebook post. He was then pulled safely to shore.

The man was unharmed and crews had the scene cleared in two hours.

