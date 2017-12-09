WEYMOUTH (CBS) – They say big things come in small packages. That holds true for little 3-year-old Cooper Richards, who died this year from a rare neurological condition called GM1.

While Cooper was tiny in stature, his impact remains huge.

“It’s heartwarming to see all this and it brings joy to my life,” said his brother, Zachary Richards.

Now, in Cooper’s memory, the family is hosting a toy drive for kids at Boston Children’s Hospital where he was treated and at My Brother’s Keeper in Easton.

“It helps us tremendously to keep his memory and spirit going,” said Cooper’s father, Michael Richards.

Dressed in elf green shirts and purple Santa hats, Coop’s Troop volunteers collected all types of toys at their Thicket Street home from friends and strangers moved by Cooper’s courage and love.

“I truly believe it makes a difference. And to know it came from a boy who was also at that hospital changes lives,” Laura Reagan said.

All of the donated gifts will go to Boston Children’s Hospital on Monday morning for some very deserving families.

The family says they are still in need of toys.

“All weekend they can drop toys off. We are delivering Monday morning and in kids hands for Christmas,” Michael Richards said.

Even after his short life, Cooper’s gift and message lives on.

“When we can give to kids who don’t have anything and facing terminal illness it’s a big deal,” said Cooper’s hospice nurse, Ludgy Michele.

The family donated 1,250 toys last Christmas. They hope to exceed that goal this year.

“Always give back. People gave so much to us in a very difficult time and this is our small piece we can do for others,” said Cooper’s mother, Kelly Richards.