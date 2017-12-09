BOSTON (CBS) – Emergency personnel from across the Boston region were busy responding to crashes on slick, snow-covered roads on Saturday.

In Wellesley, an SUV crashed into a utility pole on Albion Road.

No injuries were reported in the crash on Albion Road between Cliff and Woodcliff roads around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a utility pole on the hood of an SUV.

Authorities closed Albion Road for several hours.

Over in Tyngsboro, police dealt with a similar scene when an SUV crashed into a utility pole, leaving wires hanging close to the ground.

The snow kept plow drivers busy, making travel conditions slow and, at times, hazardous on Massachusetts roads.

As dusk approached, the temperature dropped and things glazed up a bit. A WBZ-TV crew traveling along Route 1 and Interstate 495 saw at least one vehicle spin out.

Some drivers said roads were “pretty slippery” while others said the first snowfall of the season was nothing Massachusetts motorists can’t handle.

Over in Weymouth, plow drivers like Dan Bleckley were out early, making sure they kept one step ahead of the wintry conditions.

“The gameplan is we try and maintain the properties, so nobody can slip and fall try to keep the ice and slippery patches down by salting and moving snow when necessary,” he said. “Whenever snow accumulates we move the snow with the plow so everybody has a safe trip and no slip and falls.”