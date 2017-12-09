BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a quiet offseason for the Red Sox. But the Yankees reportedly made a major splash on Saturday.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Yankees have agreed on a trade with the Miami Marlins that would send 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Bronx.

sources: yankees and marlins have a deal for giancarlo stanton — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

Just after midnight, Joel Sherman of the New York Post and MLB Network reported that the trade was “virtually done.”

The exact return for Stanton, who in 2014 signed a massive $325 million contract, is not yet known.

Source: Stanton from #Marlins to #Yankees is “virtually done.” Close to finish line. Hear #Marlins will get at least Starlin Castro plus good but not top prospects if completed. Again physical review can still be part of this so nothing final, but close. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 9, 2017

Sherman was reporting the Marlins would receive second baseman Starlin Castro and “good but not top prospects.”

The Red Sox showed some interest in Stanton early on, but talks never escalated.

Stanton has a no-trade clause he will have to waive to complete the trade. Previous reports indicated he was willing to do so to join the Yankees.