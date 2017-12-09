WEATHER ALERT: Plowable Arrives Saturday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer carrying more than 5,000 live chickens and ducks overturned on Interstate 84.

Crews were at the scene Saturday morning removing chickens, crates and fuel from the highway in Southbury. Animal control, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and other agencies were on hand to assist with the cleanup and inspect the load of animals.

Chickens and ducks were left on the highway after a Connecticut crash.(Image Credit: Connecticut State Police)

Police say the vehicle had hit a cement barrier, causing it to rollover onto its passenger side. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene.

Police say the driver was found at fault and issued an infraction for failing to maintain lane.

