More Than 100 Pieces Of Equipment Ready To Clear Snow From Boston StreetsMore than 100 pieces of snow clearing equipment are on the streets of Boston during the first significant snowfall of the season on Saturday.

Truck Carrying Live Chickens And Ducks OverturnsConnecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer carrying more than 5,000 live chickens and ducks overturned on Interstate 84.

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Single-Car Oxford CrashOne person was killed and another injured during a single-car crash in Oxford.

What To Expect From First Significant Snowfall Of The SeasonThe first snowfall of the season arrives on Saturday, with up to eight inches possible in some areas.