Firefighters Knock Down Dump Truck Fire Without Leaving StationConcord firefighters didn’t have to go far to knock down flames that broke out in a dump truck.

Volunteers In Brockton Honor VeteransVolunteers placed 1,500 wreaths on the graves of soldiers Friday morning.

Former Sen. Brian Joyce Arrested On Federal IndictmentFormer Massachusetts Sen. Brian Joyce was arrested Friday on a federal indictment.

Container Ship That Broke Free Returned To South Boston PierA cargo ship that broke off its moorings during heavy winds earlier this week was brought back to its pier in South Boston on Friday.