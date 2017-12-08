BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have won seven of their last nine games and have returned to a reasonable level of health. That’s helped them put up impressive performances in wins over tough opponents like the Penguins, Lightning, and Devils, as well as take care of business against inferior teams like the Flyers and Coyotes.

They’ve been able to play the way head coach Bruce Cassidy wants them to play, but can they keep it up?

When asked if he felt the Bruins’ current level of play was “sustainable,” NESN Bruins analyst Billy Jaffe told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Friday that he believes it is – even if they don’t always go 7-2 every nine games.

“I thought they could be this kind of fun team. They’re good. It’s gonna be, at times, a little bumpy up and down with all the youth that’s in the lineup,” said Jaffe. “When they get everybody, start to be healthy, they can play with that pace that Bruce Cassidy and his staff wanted the to do from day one. They kind of had to revert to a more conservative style while the injuries were happening.

“Is it sustainable? Sure. … I looked at them as a playoff team when the season began, so yeah I think this kind of play is sustainable.”

Jaffe also talks about Charlie McAvoy’s chances of winning rookie of the year, and the plans to bring an NHL franchise to Seattle. Listen above for the full interview!