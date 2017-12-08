BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Herald has filed for bankruptcy and will be sold, the publisher of the storied tabloid announced Friday.
According to a story on the Herald’s website, the company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Delaware. Gatehouse Media will acquire the Herald’s assets for $4.5 million, pending court approval.
Gatehouse will add to its collection of newspapers in Massachusetts, which includes The Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
The original Boston Herald got its start in 1846. It currently has a circulation of 64,500.
Pat Purcell has been the publisher of the Boston Herald since 1984 and bought the publication from Rupert Murdoch and News Corp 10 years later.
“Boston is a better city for the Herald’s unique and fearless local reporting,” Purcell said in a letter to Herald employees.