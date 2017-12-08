BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Herald has filed for bankruptcy and will be sold, the publisher of the storied tabloid announced Friday.

According to a story on the Herald’s website, the company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Delaware. Gatehouse Media will acquire the Herald’s assets for $4.5 million, pending court approval.

Gatehouse will add to its collection of newspapers in Massachusetts, which includes The Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

The original Boston Herald got its start in 1846. It currently has a circulation of 64,500.

Pat Purcell has been the publisher of the Boston Herald since 1984 and bought the publication from Rupert Murdoch and News Corp 10 years later.

"I never wanted the Herald to go out of business. I wanted this to be a two newspaper town." – Purcell — Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) December 8, 2017

“Boston is a better city for the Herald’s unique and fearless local reporting,” Purcell said in a letter to Herald employees.